95,212 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Purchased by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Pfizer makes up about 2.7% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.27.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

