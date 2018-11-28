$96.92 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report sales of $96.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.47 million. CalAmp reported sales of $93.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $387.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.61 million to $389.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $414.50 million, with estimates ranging from $409.62 million to $424.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.36 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CalAmp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, First Analysis set a $29.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,715. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $645.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. CalAmp has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $25.45.

In other news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,586.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,140. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 242.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

