AAON, Inc. (AAON) Position Lessened by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,033 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.22% of AAON worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,669,000 after purchasing an additional 254,062 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 37.3% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 25,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Short sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $399,678.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.13. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

