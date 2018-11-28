Aareal Bank AG (ARL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.87 ($44.03).

ARL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €32.93 ($38.29) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €37.90 ($44.07) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of ARL traded down €0.37 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €29.18 ($33.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a 52-week high of €41.89 ($48.71).

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

