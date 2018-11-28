Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 35.26, a quick ratio of 33.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $731.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,365.75% and a negative return on equity of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patience purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,263.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $5,804,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 59.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 878,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 233,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.