Accenture Plc (ACN) Holdings Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Accenture were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,063,106,000 after purchasing an additional 826,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,702,132,000 after purchasing an additional 153,734 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,808,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,604,587,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,905,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,184,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $878,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rowland sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $499,777.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,012.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

