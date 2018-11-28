AdEx (ADX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Huobi and IDEX. AdEx has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.02333017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00125223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00193799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.08611880 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, Gatecoin, Liqui, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

