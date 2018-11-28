Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Advance Auto Parts’ adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter figures. The company is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning in order to meet the evolving need of the customers. It is focusing to expand its footprint by opening new stores, widening online presence and strategic collaborations. Earlier in October, the company collaborated with Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. Also, the company’s stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past six months. However, new store openings, acquisitions and investments are leading to increased capital expenses of the company. Moreover, price competition with peers and dependence on seasonality and weather conditions are concerns for the company.”

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $179.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $89.63 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 892.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $49,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 138.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,634,000 after buying an additional 309,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $40,706,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.1% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,272,000 after buying an additional 270,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

