Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.63 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/advance-auto-parts-inc-aap-position-cut-by-comerica-bank.html.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.