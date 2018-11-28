Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) & Alanco Technologies (ALAN) Critical Survey

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) and Alanco Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Disposal Services and Alanco Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Disposal Services 3.16% 5.71% 1.47% Alanco Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Disposal Services has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alanco Technologies has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Advanced Disposal Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Advanced Disposal Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Alanco Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Disposal Services and Alanco Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Disposal Services $1.51 billion 1.56 $38.30 million $0.47 56.38 Alanco Technologies $190,000.00 0.32 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Advanced Disposal Services has higher revenue and earnings than Alanco Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advanced Disposal Services and Alanco Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Disposal Services 0 2 4 1 2.86 Alanco Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Disposal Services presently has a consensus target price of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Advanced Disposal Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advanced Disposal Services is more favorable than Alanco Technologies.

Summary

Advanced Disposal Services beats Alanco Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, it offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, the company engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. It serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Alanco Technologies Company Profile

Alanco Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

