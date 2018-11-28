Advisory Research Inc. Has $87.85 Million Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,543 shares during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.4% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 1.20% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $87,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,377,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5,033.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,053,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,260,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,666,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 126.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 641,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 357,606 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

ENBL stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 138.04%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

