Advisory Research Inc. Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,698,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 628,566 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 3.1% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.31% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $192,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360,904 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,084,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,192 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,491,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $394,931.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 131.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisory Research Inc. Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/advisory-research-inc-increases-position-in-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.