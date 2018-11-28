Aetna Inc (AET) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aetna by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,607 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Aetna by 111.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,818 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Aetna by 41.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,023,000 after buying an additional 361,170 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Aetna by 258.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,808,000 after buying an additional 348,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,616,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aetna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

AET opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aetna Inc has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

