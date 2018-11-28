Aetna Inc (AET) Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $31,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AET. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 1,696.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 252.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 3,076.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AET. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Shares of AET stock opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aetna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

