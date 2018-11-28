Ag Growth International Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$53.19 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$51.00 and a 12-month high of C$64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.59.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$242.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.45000015925038 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.25.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.72, for a total value of C$675,432.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

