Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Scotiabank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

AEM stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $518.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.68 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

