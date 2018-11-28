Airbus (EADSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Commerzbank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EADSF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407. Airbus has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $128.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,216,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,744,000. Airbus accounts for 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

