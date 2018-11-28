Aircastle Limited (AYR) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Aircastle has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Aircastle has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aircastle to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of Aircastle stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75. Aircastle has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

