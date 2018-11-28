AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) CEO Purchases $30,300.00 in Stock

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) CEO Roger K. Newport bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,729.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AKS stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.85.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AK Steel had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AKS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AK Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital raised shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 1,136.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AK Steel in the second quarter valued at $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AK Steel by 105.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in AK Steel by 21,958.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AK Steel in the second quarter valued at $140,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

