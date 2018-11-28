Akorn (AKRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AKRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akorn in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of AKRX stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Akorn has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.17). Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,731,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,409 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,069,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,959 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Akorn by 933.8% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,255,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,627 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,435,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

