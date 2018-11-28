Alaska Air Group (ALK) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALK. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,380.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.