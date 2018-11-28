Albemarle (ALB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings for the third quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed the same. The company backed its earnings outlook for 2018. Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, Albemarle is facing headwinds associated with higher expected tax rate in 2018 and challenges in bromine and catalysts units. Moreover, a significant rise in capital spending is expected to hurt its free cash flows this year. Albemarle has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sell rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.78.

Albemarle stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 145.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17,210.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

