Alcoa Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 31,996 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 933% compared to the average daily volume of 3,097 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $206,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $464,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $105,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alcoa Target of Unusually High Options Trading (AA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/alcoa-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-aa.html.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.