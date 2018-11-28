Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stake Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 872,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,752 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $107,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $614,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,436,486.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total transaction of $1,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,255 shares in the company, valued at $69,168,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $2,792,874. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

