Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $385.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MED lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.05.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

