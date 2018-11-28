Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Alkermes worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alkermes by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Alkermes by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,398,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $42,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

