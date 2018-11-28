Alleghany Co. (Y) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alleghany by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alleghany by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alleghany by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Y stock opened at $617.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 302.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $558.50 and a 12 month high of $659.88.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($4.57). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

