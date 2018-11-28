Allstate Corp (ALL) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 57.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 456,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $33,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,525,000 after buying an additional 2,608,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Allstate by 11.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,406,000 after buying an additional 1,061,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Allstate by 394.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,106,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 882,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Allstate by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,917,000 after buying an additional 811,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 101.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,082,000 after buying an additional 802,167 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

