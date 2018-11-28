Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 829 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 28.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 47.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 254,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,102,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the second quarter worth about $4,254,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. stock opened at $207.22 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 52 week low of $2,806.59 and a 52 week high of $3,563.30.

