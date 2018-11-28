Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $258,000 in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stock

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas R. Day sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $456,693.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,964 shares in the company, valued at $191,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna T. Brady sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $1,970,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,709 shares of company stock worth $4,727,196. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

