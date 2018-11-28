Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target (down previously from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total value of $10,383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,903.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,044.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a market capitalization of $729.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/alphabet-inc-goog-holdings-lifted-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.