Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,309,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,617,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 684.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18,323.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 949,177 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 114,793.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,471,546,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,044.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $980.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total transaction of $12,500,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total value of $10,383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,903.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

