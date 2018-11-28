Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Boeing by 59.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Boeing by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 28.4% during the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

Shares of BA opened at $318.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boeing Co has a one year low of $265.23 and a one year high of $394.28. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

