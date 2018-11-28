Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Stock Price Down 4%

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shares dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 70,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,583,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Alta Mesa Resources from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.70 price target on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 161.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alta Mesa Resources news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L purchased 311,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $1,471,555.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454,439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 340,568 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

