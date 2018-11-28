Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,933,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,564 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,913,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,729 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of MO opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/altria-group-inc-mo-holdings-lifted-by-clearstead-advisors-llc.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.