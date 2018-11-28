Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Reduced by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 82,381.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $178,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,603. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Reduced by Summit Securities Group LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/altria-group-inc-mo-position-reduced-by-summit-securities-group-llc.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.