Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,085.14.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $29.92 on Tuesday, hitting $1,611.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,177. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,124.74 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $773.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total value of $4,008,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,842 shares of company stock worth $46,521,741. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 121,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $189,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

