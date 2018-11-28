Amdocs (DOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Amdocs' Q4 results improved year-over-year. However, exposure to foreign currency exchange rate risk is a major concern. A sequential impact of $5 million in foreign currency movements affected the top-line. Moreover, high concentration risk remains a significant challenge. Decline in spending by Amdocs’ largest client — AT&T— is affecting the company. Continued drag in the directory systems market remains a headwind. This downtrend, which has been persistent for the past couple of years, is expected to continue. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, Amdocs' growing client base and portfolio expansion are positives. Its support for Comcast Business’ commercially available software-defined wide area networking service is likely to drive growth.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOX. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on shares of Amdocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $64.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 906,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,784,000 after buying an additional 103,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amdocs by 49.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 211,215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 9.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 749,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 63,620 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,070,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,627,000 after buying an additional 176,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6,615.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,032 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

