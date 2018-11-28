Amdocs Limited (DOX) Position Trimmed by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,665,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 12.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,564 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,446,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375,255 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,894,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,600,000 after purchasing an additional 427,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amdocs by 8.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,211,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,926,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays set a $73.00 target price on Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of DOX opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

