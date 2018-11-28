America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.51

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 3713938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 45.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth $167,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,333.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,843,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,391,000 after buying an additional 9,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth $1,537,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

