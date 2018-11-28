American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,092,916 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,916 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 91,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Argus lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

