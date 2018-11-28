American International Group Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,903,454,000 after buying an additional 1,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 744,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,409,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,508,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,686,000 after buying an additional 320,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in State Street by 145.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.47.

In other State Street news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri acquired 740 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stake in State Street Corp (STT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/american-international-group-inc-has-10-93-million-stake-in-state-street-corp-stt.html.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.