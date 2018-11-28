American International Group Inc. Has $11.61 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3,627.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 563,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 548,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,389,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,139,000 after buying an additional 335,307 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 322,133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 368,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,346,000 after buying an additional 299,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,659,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,654,000 after buying an additional 196,059 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $103,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.50 and a 52-week high of $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($13.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.81%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

