American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $84,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $587,406,000 after buying an additional 310,839 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 16.8% during the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,640,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 95,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.82.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $140.61 and a 12 month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

