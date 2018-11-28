American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. American Vanguard reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of AVD opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.13. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

