Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $439,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 20,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 285,910 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $197.38. 14,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,737. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann set a $209.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/amgen-inc-amgn-shares-sold-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.