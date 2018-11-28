AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 31,521 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $58,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,941,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.59.

MAA opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

