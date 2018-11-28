Anaconda Mining (ANX) Shares Up 10.5%

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 313,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 199,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Point Rousse project covering an area of 5,794 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares located to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

