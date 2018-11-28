Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,756,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,025 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Analog Devices worth $1,087,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $262,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,450 shares of company stock worth $5,594,749 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

