Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial Inc (AX) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the eight brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial’s rating score has improved by 12.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $44.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Axos Financial an industry rank of 143 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Axos Financial to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

NYSE AX opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $102.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.61 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 27.57%. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.